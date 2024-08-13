Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $731,843,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,912 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $286,370,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,162.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,016,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $130,622,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $101.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $104.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.80.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,835. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

