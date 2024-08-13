Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 819 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,922 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 1.6% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $45,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,532,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 6,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 26,222 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 108,286 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,074,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $237.07. 1,745,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $256.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

