Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $708,000 Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lessened its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 87.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Cable One by 452.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cable One stock traded down $13.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $376.91. 53,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,955. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.68 and a fifty-two week high of $688.04. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.36 by ($2.20). Cable One had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $394.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.43 earnings per share. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

In related news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,958.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CABO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cable One from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $533.33.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

