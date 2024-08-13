Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

VUG traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $356.34. 743,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,120. The company has a market capitalization of $122.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

