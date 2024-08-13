Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Leaf Capital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.41% of Clover Leaf Capital as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clover Leaf Capital alerts:

Clover Leaf Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CLOE stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Clover Leaf Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19.

About Clover Leaf Capital

Clover Leaf Capital ( NASDAQ:CLOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Leaf Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Leaf Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.