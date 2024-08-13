Clorox Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 31,674 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 773% compared to the average volume of 3,627 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.94.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox Increases Dividend

Shares of CLX traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,950. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.40. Clorox has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $162.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 252.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3,665.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 102,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after acquiring an additional 99,990 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

