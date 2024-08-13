Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Update

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of CLVLY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
