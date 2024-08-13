Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Director Sells $201,690,000.00 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $201,690,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Warburg Pincus Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Warburg Pincus Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $137,970,000.00.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $22.35. 2,189,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,591. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.38, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

