Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Announces Earnings Results

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,807. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLSD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

About Clearside Biomedical

(Get Free Report)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.