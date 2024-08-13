CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Receives $20.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLSK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CleanSpark by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after buying an additional 1,345,135 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in CleanSpark by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CleanSpark by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after buying an additional 957,372 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in CleanSpark by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CleanSpark by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. CleanSpark has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $24.72.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

