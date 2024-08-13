CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Receives $20.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.30.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLSK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday.
CleanSpark stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. CleanSpark has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $24.72.
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
