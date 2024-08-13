Clean Energy Fuels Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,341 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 707% compared to the typical volume of 786 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of CLNE stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. 3,020,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,309. The company has a market capitalization of $734.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $97.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 16,322 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 91,968 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

