Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Citizen Watch Price Performance

OTCMKTS CHCLY remained flat at $30.37 during trading on Monday. Citizen Watch has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.91.

About Citizen Watch

Citizen Watch Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells watches and their components worldwide. It operates through four segments: Watches, Machine Tools, Devices and Components, and Electronic and Other Products. The company offers movements, CNC automatic lathes, turning machines, LEDs for lighting, tactile switch, backlight unit, crystal devices, ferroelectric LCDS, printers, calculators, health care products, and other automotive components.

