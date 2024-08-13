Citigroup Lowers PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $100.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCAR. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.91.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $92.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.52 and its 200 day moving average is $108.54. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $80.94 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.78.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 33.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 143,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 68,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 70,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

