Cineverse (CNVS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.15. Cineverse had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a negative net margin of 43.57%. The company had revenue of $9.86 million during the quarter.

Cineverse Price Performance

Shares of CNVS opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. Cineverse has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cineverse in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Cineverse

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

