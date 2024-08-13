Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Update

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,300 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the July 15th total of 1,115,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 376.3 days.

Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance

Chubu Electric Power stock remained flat at $11.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. Chubu Electric Power has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

About Chubu Electric Power

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

