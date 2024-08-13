Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Update

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,300 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the July 15th total of 1,115,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 376.3 days.
Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance
Chubu Electric Power stock remained flat at $11.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. Chubu Electric Power has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $13.99.
About Chubu Electric Power
