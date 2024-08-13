Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.06. The stock had a trading volume of 76,765,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,766,936. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.65 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

