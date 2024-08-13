Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

