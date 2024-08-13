China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Gas Trading Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:CGHLY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 682. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10. China Gas has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87.

China Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.051 per share. This is a boost from China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.

About China Gas

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipelines, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

