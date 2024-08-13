China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the July 15th total of 167,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

China Construction Bank Price Performance

CICHY stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 43,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,140. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $177.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.11. China Construction Bank has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.29.

China Construction Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.9227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

