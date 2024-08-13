Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) PT Raised to $118.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $111.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $113.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $83.79 and a 12-month high of $120.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.36.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 308.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

