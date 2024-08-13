CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 million. CervoMed had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 38.30%.

CervoMed Stock Up 23.7 %

NASDAQ:CRVO traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 123,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,844. CervoMed has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $26.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

About CervoMed

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

