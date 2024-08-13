Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.26, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million.

Cepton Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CPTN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 113,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,444. The company has a market cap of $48.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. Cepton has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21.

Get Cepton alerts:

About Cepton

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Cepton Ultra, a slimmest lidar with MagnoSteer technology and proprietary ASIC chipset, enabling a combination of 300-meter range at 10% reflectivity and 0.05° resolution; Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an extremely-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.