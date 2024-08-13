Cemtrex (CETX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 74.68% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS.

CETX opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.85. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cemtrex in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

