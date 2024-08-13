CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $24.60 million and $1.79 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010676 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,940.94 or 1.00024441 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008111 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007540 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011963 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0299793 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,924,038.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

