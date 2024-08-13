Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.65.

Get Catalent alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CTLT

Catalent Trading Down 0.0 %

Insider Activity

NYSE CTLT opened at $59.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.55. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $39,660.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,264.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $858,941 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,931 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Catalent by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 726,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,644,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Catalent by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,273 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Catalent by 2,792.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 516,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,150,000 after acquiring an additional 498,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Catalent by 509.4% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares during the last quarter.

About Catalent

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.