Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Cardlytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $47,350.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at $624,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Cardlytics news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 43,129 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $373,065.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,956 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $47,350.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,905 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 95.7% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 160.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

CDLX opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $171.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.65. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $20.52.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 55.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

