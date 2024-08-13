Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Holdings Reduced by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,621 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $15,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.23. 1,416,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,295. The company has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.78.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

