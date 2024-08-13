Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Down 92.0% in July

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the July 15th total of 202,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Canadian Critical Minerals Trading Down 7.8 %

OTCMKTS:RIINF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.03. 71,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,309. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. Canadian Critical Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Canadian Critical Minerals Company Profile

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia; and the Thierry project that covers approximately 4,700 hectares located in the west of Pickle Lake, Ontario.

