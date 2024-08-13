Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th.
Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Down 1.2 %
Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). Canaccord Genuity Group had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of C$409.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$421.00 million. Research analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.0202475 earnings per share for the current year.
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
