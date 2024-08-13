Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock traded down C$0.10 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.95. The company had a trading volume of 59,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,551. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of C$6.50 and a twelve month high of C$9.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$812.41 million, a P/E ratio of -26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). Canaccord Genuity Group had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of C$409.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$421.00 million. Research analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.0202475 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

