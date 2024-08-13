Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.43% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 163,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 197,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $651,000.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FYLD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.87. The company had a trading volume of 135,831 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $262.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69.

About Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

