C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.57. The stock had a trading volume of 209,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,306. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $105.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

