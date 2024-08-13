Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in July

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 1,028,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Bumrungrad Hospital Public stock remained flat at $6.93 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. Bumrungrad Hospital Public has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $6.93.

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited owns and operates healthcare-related entities in Thailand and internationally. It operates allergy, arrhythmia, behavioral health, breast, home service, heart valve, robotic surgery, rehabilitation, children's, colorectal surgery, complex coronary artery intervention, cornea transplant, dental, diagnostic, dialysis, digestive disease, ear, nose, throat, emergency, endocrinology, diabetes, expatriate liaison, eye, fertility, gastrointestinal motility, health screening, holistic wound care, horizon regional cancer, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, nephrology, neuroscience, orthopedics, perinatal, plastic surgery, pulmonary, refractive surgery, robotic scoliosis, skin, sports medicine and joint, surgery, travel medicine, urology, scientific wellness, skin and aesthetic, and women's centers.

