Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Cut to Neutral at Susquehanna

Susquehanna lowered shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bumble from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bumble from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bumble from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research cut Bumble from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Bumble from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.91.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.01 million, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at $16,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bumble by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,374 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at $10,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bumble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,837,000 after purchasing an additional 613,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $6,370,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

