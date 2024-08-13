Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Bruker has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Bruker has a payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bruker to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of Bruker stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.39. 617,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,239. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Bruker has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $94.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRKR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

