BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.50), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

BRT Apartments Trading Down 1.6 %

BRT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.27. 34,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,925. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.93 million, a P/E ratio of 78.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 454.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

