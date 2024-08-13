Brokerages Set Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target at $9.67

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MERC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -8.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Mercer International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

