Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $128.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

BFAM stock opened at $131.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 92.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.74. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $136.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $670.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.95, for a total value of $435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.95, for a total transaction of $435,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total value of $1,898,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,375,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,232 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,300. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

