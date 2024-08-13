Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.25 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.06% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.
Bridger Aerospace Group Trading Down 4.2 %
Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the first quarter valued at about $976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.
Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.
