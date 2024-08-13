Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.96

Braskem SA ADR (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 739267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Braskem Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

