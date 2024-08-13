Boralex (BLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Boralex to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.05. Boralex had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of C$291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.40 million.

Boralex Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.24. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$25.40 and a 12 month high of C$36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42.

Boralex Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins increased their target price on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Boralex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.67.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

