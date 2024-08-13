BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Announces $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BOK Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. BOK Financial has a payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $8.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

BOK Financial stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.43. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $107.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $871.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

