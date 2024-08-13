Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.09

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.09 and last traded at $59.09, with a volume of 1177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.50.
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.
