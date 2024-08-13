BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) traded up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $367.59 and last traded at $366.83. 403,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,097,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $344.60.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Up 9.4 %

The company has a market cap of $274.96 billion, a PE ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.55.

Get BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Free Report) by 192.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.