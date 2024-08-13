Blur (BLUR) Trading 16.9% Higher Over Last Week

Blur (BLUR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Blur has a market capitalization of $12.73 million and approximately $76.22 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blur has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,800,228,610.5878994 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.15397766 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $43,723,042.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

