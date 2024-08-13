Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

OBDC stock opened at $14.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.87. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $16.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBDC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

