Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.71.

BE stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.80. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.73 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $362,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,404 shares of company stock valued at $406,552. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

