BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN BHV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $12.08.
About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Small Cap Stocks Insiders Are Actively Buying
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Market Turbulence: Time to Snap Up Magnificent Seven Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.