BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN BHV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

