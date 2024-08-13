BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BST opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

