BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BST opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
