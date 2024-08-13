Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 30th

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BCX opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.