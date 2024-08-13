Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 30th

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance
NYSE:BCX opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Is Qualcomm the Next AI-Powered Millionaire-Maker Stock?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Which Pet Stock Should Get Your Tail Wagging in 2024?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Barrick Gold Stock Rallies With Commodity Cycle Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.