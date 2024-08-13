BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of MYI opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

